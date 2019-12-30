December 31 Last Day To Verify Income Tax Return. Here Is How To Do It

Income tax: December 31 is the last date for verifying Income Tax returns for assessment year 2019-20.

Income Tax Return Last Date: December 31 is the last date for verifying Income Tax returns for assessment year 2019-20 i.e. financial year 2018-19. The last date for filing IT returns was August 31, 2019. However, belated returns can be filed till March 31, 2020 with a fine of Rs 10,000, according to the Income Tax department. "A quick reminder to all taxpayers who were liable to file Returns! You can still file your ITR before 31st March, 2020 if not already filed!," Income Tax department said on microblogging website twitter. (Also Read: All You Need To Know About Linking PAN With Aadhaar Ahead Of Last Date)

Income Tax rules state that a fine of Rs 5,000 is applicable if an individual files ITR after due date but before December 31. The penalty increases to Rs 10,000 if the assessee files the return between January 1 and March 31.

Here are the ways to e-verify Income Tax return:

Option 1: E-Verify Return Via Net Banking

Individuals who are looking for filing returns via net banking need to login to their bank accounts and click on income tax e-filing link and later they will be required to click on e-verify link against the return to be verified.

Option 2: E-Verify Return Via Bank ATM

Those who want to file Income Tax return via bank ATM need to swipe their ATM card and enter their PIN. After entering the PIN, the individual will receive e-verification code (EVC) on the registered mobile number. After receiving the EVC, individuals need to login to e-filing portal and select option to e-verify return using Bank ATM and enter the EVC on e-filing portal.

Option 3: E-Verify Return Via Aadhaar OTP:

Individuals need to log in to e-filing portal and link their Aadhaar with PAN if not linked. Once Aadhaar is linked with PAN they need to generate OTP which they will receive on their registered mobile number and enter the OTP on the e-filing portal.

Option 4: E-Verify Return Via Bank Account Number:

Individuals need to log in to the e-filing portal and link their bank account number with PAN. After that they will be required to generate OTP and enter the OTP on the e-filing portal.

Option 5: E-Verify Via Demat Account number:

Individual need to log in to the e-filing portal and link their demat account with PAN. After linking demat account with PAN they are required to generate OTP and enter it on the e-filing portal in order to verify their Income Tax return.