Income Tax Return (ITR) Refund Status: Here’s How To Check It Online

Taxpayers may claim any excess payment of tax by submitting an income tax return (ITR) to the Income Tax (I-T) Department. Those who submitted income tax returns (ITRs) for FY 2021–22 have now either received or are expecting their ITR refunds since the deadline for ITRs for AY 2022–23 has passed. The cut-off date for taxpayers whose ITRs need to be audited is October 31, 2022. Those who have submitted their ITRs for AY 2022-23, whose ITRs do not need to be audited, are therefore entitled for an ITR refund.

After 10 days of ITR filing, the income tax department allows taxpayers to check the status of their refund. Taxpayers who submitted their ITRs more than 10 days ago and are still waiting for their ITR return status can check the same at incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in or at the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) e-governance website, tin.tin.nsdl.com.

Here's how to check the ITR refund status at income tax e-filing portal:

1) Visit the e-filing website and log in to the account using your user ID (PAN) and password

2) Click on “View Filed Returns” after selecting “Income tax returns”

3) Check the most recent ITR submitted

4) The status of the ITR filed will be displayed if you choose the “View Details” option

5) You can find the “Status of Tax Refunds” tab. The payment method, a reference number, the current status, and the reimbursement date will all be listed in the message

Here's how to check the ITR refund status USING PAN number:

1) Go to the NSDL website — https://tin.tin.nsdl.com/oltas/servlet/RefundStatusTrack

2) Type your PAN number

3) Choose Assessment Year (AY) 2022–2023

4) Select the “Submit” option, and the computer screen will display your ITR refund status

Different types of ITR refund status:

Processed: When the return is successfully processed, this status is displayed.

Submitted and pending for e-verification/verification: When a taxpayer files an ITR but does not e-verify it, or when the fully signed ITR-V has not yet arrived at CPC, the status is “submitted and pending for e-verification/verification”

Successfully e-verified/verified: This status denotes the submission and proper e-verification/verification of the return by the taxpayer, but the return has not yet begun processing.

Defective: This status indicates that the department has found a problem with the submitted return.

Expired: This status indicates that the refund was not submitted for payment within the allotted 90-day window of time. In this situation, the taxpayer may request a refund reissue.