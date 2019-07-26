10 Things You Should Know Before Filing Income Tax Return (ITR)This Year

Individuals having an annual income of Rs2.5 lakh or more are mandatorily required to file ITR.

The last day to file income tax return (ITR) for assessment year 2019-20 (financial year 2018-19) is August 31, 2019. Individuals who earn a specified amount of annual income are required to file income tax return within this deadline. A late filing fee of Rs 5,000 is payable by the assessee for furnishing an ITR after the stipulated deadline but before December 31, according to the Income Tax Department's website - incometaxindia.gov.in. A late fee of Rs 10,000 is applicable if the assessee files a return between January 1 and March 31, 2020.