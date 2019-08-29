Hurry! Last 2 Days Left To File Your Income Tax Return (ITR)

ITR 1 is available for individuals who is a resident having total income up to Rs 50 lakh

The due date for assessees to file their income tax return (ITR) for assessment year 2019-20 (financial year 2018-19) is August 31. The Income Tax Department has provided seven ITR forms to enable assessees to file their income tax return online. The process of filing of an I-T return online is known as e-filing. The tax forms are applicable for assessment year 2019-20, which means they relate to income earned in financial year 2018-19, according to the I-T department's website - incometaxindia.gov.in.