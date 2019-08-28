Income Tax Return (ITR) Filing Deadline Ends In 3 Days: 10 Things To Know

There are seven ITR forms available to file returns- ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-3, ITR-4, ITR-5, ITR-6 and ITR-7.

Only three days are left to file income tax returns (ITR) for assessment year 2019-20(financial year 2018-19). It is compulsory for individuals who earn a specified amount of annual income to file ITR within a pre-determined due date. Filing the income tax return after the due date, which is August 31, 2019, will invite penalties, amount ranging from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 10,000 depending on the degree of delay, according to the department's website - incometaxindia.gov.in.