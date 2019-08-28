Income Tax Return (ITR) Filing Deadline Ends In 3 Days: 10 Things To Know

- According to the income tax department, there are three categories of individual taxpayers- individuals (below the age of 60 years) which includes residents as well as non-residents, senior citizens (60 years and above but below 80 years of age) and super senior citizens (above 80 years of age).
- In the general category, individuals with annual income up to Rs 2.5 lakh are not liable to pay income tax. Senior citizens (aged 60 years or above but less than 80 years) whose income are up to Rs 3 lakh are exempted from paying tax. For super senior citizens, aged 80 years and above, income up to Rs 5 lakh is exempt from tax.
- The Income Tax Department has provided online facilities - through its e-filing portal incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in - for individuals to file their ITR for assessment year 2019-20.
- For filing of income tax return, individuals are required to register on the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal using their Permanent Account Number (PAN). However, those who do not have PAN (Permanent Account Number) card can file income tax returns by quoting their Aadhaar number.
- There are seven ITR forms available to file returns- ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-3, ITR-4, ITR-5, ITR-6 and ITR-7.
- This time, the ITR forms are available in pre-filled format. These pre-filled forms contain details of income and taxes paid by assessees during the year. The department obtains these details from third party agencies like banks, mutual funds, credit card companies and sub-registrar etc. The tax department has, however, advised the taxpayers to verify the pre-filled data carefully and add any other taxable income which is not pre-filled.
- The Income Tax Department has also mandated the public to verify the income tax return after submitting it. the Income Tax Department provides five ways for verification of an ITR: Aadhaar OTP (One-Time Passcode), bank ATM, bank account, demat account and net banking.
- The Income Tax Department also enables income tax assessees to check the status of their ITR online through its e-filing portal, incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. The income tax assessee is required to provide details such as his or her PAN and the acknowledgement number in order to access this facility. Acknowledgement number is an identification number provided by the Income Tax Department on submission of an income tax return online through its e-filing portal.
- The taxman has stipulated a penalty amount ranging from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 10,000 for filing of income tax return for assessment year 2019-20 after the due date.
- The amount of money charged as penalty or fine for a belated ITR increases will be based on the degree of delay, said Income tax department.
