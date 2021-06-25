Tax Relief On Money Received For Covid Treatment From Employers

Taxpayers can make payments till October 31 (Representational)

The government on Friday extended deadlines for various income tax compliances and said the amount paid by an employer to employees for COVID-19 treatment would be tax-exempt.

Also, payment received from employer by family members in case of death of an employee due to COVID-19 would be exempt from income tax.

The income tax department, in a statement, said the payment deadline for Vivad Se Vishwas direct tax dispute resolution scheme has been extended by two months till August 31.

Taxpayers can make payments till October 31 with additional amount of interest. The last date for PAN-Aadhaar linking too has been extended by three months to September 30, 2021.

The deadline for employers to furnish Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) certificate in Form 16 to employees too has been extended till July 31, from July 15, 2021.