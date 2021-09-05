Income Tax Refunds Worth Rs 67,401 Crore Disbursed To 24 Lakh Taxpayers In 2021-22

Income tax department has informed that it has issued refunds to 24 lakh taxpayers in current fiscal

Refunds worth Rs 67,401 crore have been issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to around 24 lakh taxpayers during the period falling between April 1 and August 30, 2021.

The income tax department said in a tweet that income tax refunds worth Rs 16,373 crore have been given in 22.6 lakh cases while corporate tax refunds worth Rs 51,029 crore have been released in more than 1.3 lakh cases.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 67,401 crore to more than 23.99 lakh taxpayers between April 1, 2021 to August, 30 2021,” Income Tax India has said in a tweet.

On August 21, the department had said that it has issued income tax refunds of over Rs 49,696 crore to more than 22.75 lakh taxpayers between April 1 and August 16.