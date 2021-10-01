Income Tax Refunds Of Rs 80,086 Crore Issued Till September 27: CBDT

CBDT issued refunds of Rs 80,086 crore to more than 49.16 lakh taxpayers from April 1 to September 27.

New Delhi: Refunds amounting to more than Rs 80,000 crore have been issued to the taxpayers during the current financial year, the CBDT said.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) frames policy for the Income Tax Department.

This figure includes income tax refunds of Rs 19,699 crore in 47,53,254 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 60,387 crore in 1,63,021 cases, the Board tweeted on Thursday.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 80,086 crore to more than 49.16 lakh taxpayers from April 1, 2021 to September 27, 2021. This includes 20.92 lakh refunds of AY (assessment year) 2021-22 amounting to Rs 1611.45 crore," it said.

