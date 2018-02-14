Income Tax Rates, Slabs For 2017-18 And 2018-19 - A Guide

For FY19, taxpayers, particularly in the lower tax brackets, will benefit from the proposed introduction of Rs. 40,000 standard deduction. This standard deduction has been proposed in place of existing deductions of Rs. 19,200 for transport allowance and Rs. 15,000 for medical reimbursement. This will benefit 2.5 crore salaried employees. Pensioners, who normally do not enjoy any allowance for transport and medical expenses, will also benefit from it.
In Budget 2018, the finance minister also proposed a number of benefits for senior citizens, giving them a higher deduction on income from interest and tax benefits on healthcare spending.
For FY19, taxable income up to Rs 2.5 lakh would not attract any tax, for individuals under the age of 60 years. From Rs 2,50,001 to Rs. 5,00,000, it will attract a 5 per cent tax and from Rs. 5,00,001 to Rs. 10,00,000, a tax rate of 20 per cent. Taxable income above Rs 10 lakh will attract income tax at the rate of 30 per cent.
Income tax slabs for taxpayers for FY2017-18:
|General category
|Senior citizens
|Super senior citizens
|(Up to 60 years of age)
|(60-80 years)
|(Above 80 years)
|Income
|Tax
|Income
|Tax
|Income
|Tax
|Up to Rs 2.5 lakh
|Nil
|Up to Rs 3 lakh
|Nil
|Up to Rs 5 lakh
|Nil
|Rs 2,50,001-Rs 5 lakh
|5%
|Rs 3,00,001-Rs 5 lakh
|5%
|Rs 5,00,001-Rs 10 lakh
|20%
|Rs 500,001-Rs 10 lakh
|20%
|Rs 5,00,001-Rs 10 lakh
|20%
|Above Rs 10 lakh
|30%
|Above Rs 10 lakh
|30%
|Above Rs 10 lakh
|30%
|Surcharge of 10% for income between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore with marginal relief
|Surcharge of 15% for income above Rs 1 crore with marginal relief
|# Rebate of up to Rs 2,500 for taxable salary up to Rs 3.5 lakh
|# Education and higher education cess of 3%
Income tax slabs for taxpayers for FY 2018-19:
|General category
|Senior citizens
|Super senior citizens
|(Up to 60 years of age)
|(60-80 years)
|(Above 80 years)
|Income
|Tax
|Income
|Tax
|Income
|Tax
|Up to Rs 2.5 lakh
|Nil
|Up to Rs 3 lakh
|Nil
|Up to Rs 5 lakh
|Nil
|Rs 2,50,001-Rs 5 lakh
|5%
|Rs 3,00,001-Rs 5 lakh
|5%
|Rs 5,00,001-Rs 10 lakh
|20%
|Rs 500,001-Rs 10 lakh
|20%
|Rs 5,00,001-Rs 10 lakh
|20%
|Above Rs 10 lakh
|30%
|Above Rs 10 lakh
|30%
|Above Rs 10 lakh
|30%
|Surcharge of 10% for income between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore with marginal relief
|Surcharge of 15% for income above Rs 1 crore with marginal relief
|# Rebate of up to Rs 2,500 for taxable salary up to Rs 3.5 lakh
|# Cess of 4%
Senior citizens will also enjoy higher threshold for deduction of tax at source on interest income. This limit for senior citizens is proposed to be hiked from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 50,000. In Budget 2018, the government proposes to increase the deduction for senior citizens on payment of health insurance premiums.