Quoting Aadhaar In Income Tax Return Compulsory 'Unless Specifically Exempted': Taxman

PAN-Aadhaar linking: Linking of the two identification numbers is mandatory for filing income tax return

The Income Tax Department has announced September 30 as the due date for linking the Aadhaar number with PAN (Permanent Account Number). The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has said that the cut-off date for intimating Aadhaar and linking it with PAN is September 30, 2019 "unless specifically exempted", the top policy-making body for the Income Tax Department said on microblogging website Twitter. The Income Tax Department had earlier announced March 31 as the due date for PAN holders required to file an income tax return to seed their Aadhaar number (also known as Unique Identity Number or UID).

CBDT issues clarification on linking of PAN with Aadhaar.



There were reports in media that PANs which are not linked with Aadhaar by 31.03.2019 may be invalidated. Now,the cut-off dt for intimating Aadhaar no & linking PAN with Aadhaar is 30.09.2019, unless specifically exempted Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) March 31, 2019

From April 1, the Income Tax Department said, it is mandatory to quote and link the Aadhaar number while filing an income tax return unless specifically exempted.

It is also made clear that w.e.f.01.04.2019, it is mandatory to quote and link Aadhaar number while filing the return of income, unless specifically exempted. Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) March 31, 2019

Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a 10-digit alphanumeric identification number issued by the Income Tax Department, whereas Aadhaar or Unique Identity Number, a 12-digit personal identification number, is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

The Income Tax Department has over the past few weeks urged the income tax assessees to link the two identification numbers by the due date. "Link your Aadhaar with PAN today to enjoy seamless income tax services online," it had said last month.

In order to facilitate the linking of Aadhaar with PAN, the Income Tax Department has provided multiple options for the assessees to choose from. These include an SMS service and an online facility through its e-filing portal incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. (Also read: How To link Aadhaar number with PAN)

