Tax Notice To Be Issued With Document ID Number Starting October

From October 1, any notice issued by the Income Tax department for tax claim will have to be issued with a Document Identification Number (DIN), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters after her meeting with tax officials in Kolkata.

"When a notice is issued to an assessee with a claim, the notice will have to be issued with a document identification number (DIN). Unless there is a DIN, the assessee is well within his rights to consider the notice as not issued", Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

In order to bring transparency in the tax collection process Ms Sitharaman said that from Vijayadashmi day that is October 8, the revenue department will bring in faceless assessment for Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). "Department is taking lot of measures bringing faceless technology", Ms Sitharaman said.

