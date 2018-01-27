Income Tax Officer Detects Evasion Worth Rs 962 Crore, Gets President's Award

Ravi Dutt Shankar, who helped detect tax evasion cases worth Rs 961.92 crore during his 25 years of service, saw his persistent efforts finally pay off in the form of Presidential award today. An Intelligence Officer in Directorate General of Goods & Services Tax Intelligence (DGGSTI) earlier know as Directorate General of Central Excise Intelligence, Shankar gave whatever he had to bring tax evaders to task. Since 1992, he worked through the ranks to become an intelligence officer.

He was felicitated by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on behalf of the President of India at an award ceremony here. Shankar detected evasion of Central Excise/Service Tax cases involving Duty/Tax of Rs 961.92 crore on his 47 cases, in which Rs 99.44 crore were voluntarily deposited. He also played a prominent role in detection of evasion of Central Excise Duty/Service Tax of Rs 541.61 crore in which Rs 270.97 crore were deposited by parties.

In a communication from his directorate, Shankar was told that his exemplary anti-evasion performance is a testimony to his acumen in detecting quality cases and his consistent exceptional performance makes him a worthy recipient of the Presidential Certificate of Appreciation for Specially Distinguished Record of Service.