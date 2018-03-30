Income Tax (I-T) Department Seizes Two Bank Account Of Navjot Singh Sidhu

The tax department observed that the former parliamentarian and state minister failed to submit documentary evidence that include bills or invoices to substantiate his claim during the course of assessment proceedings. Since the validity of transactions and their authenticity could not be established, 30 percent of the total expenses were disallowed to be deducted from the total income before arriving at the figure of taxable income.
"The assessee had gone in to appeal against the order on January 17 last year, but the Commissioner of Income-tax (Appeals) or CIT (A) passed the order favouring the revenue and not provided any relief to the assessee, as he had failed to provide any documentary evidence in support of his claim," an official statement noted.