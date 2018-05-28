All Seven Forms Of Income Tax Return Uploaded For E-filing. What Are These Forms. Details Here

Similarly, the ITR-2 form is used by individuals and Hindu Undivided families (HUFs), who have income from any sources except income from profits and gains of business or profession, including NRIs. Individuals and HUFs having income under the head business or profession can file either ITR-3 or ITR-4 in presumptive income cases. The rest of the ITR forms are for different category of taxpayers. Income tax return (ITR) forms have been uploaded on http://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in:
Following Are The Seven Income Tax Return Forms
ITR 1: The income tax return 1 is meant for individuals who are residents other than not ordinarily resident having income from salaries, one house properly, other surces (interest etc) and having total income upto Rs. 50 lakh
ITR 2: This form is meant for the individuals and HUFs not having income from profits and gains of business or profession.
ITR 3: This form is meant for individuals and HUFs having income from profits and gains of business or profession.
ITR 4: This form is meant for those with presumptive income from business and profession.
ITR 5: This form is meant for the persons other than a) individuals b) HUFs c) company d) person filing form ITR-7
CommentsITR 6: This form is meant for the companies other than companies claiming exemption under section 11
ITR 7: This form is meant for persons including companies required to furnish return under sections 139 (4A) or 139 (4B) or 139 (4C) or 139 (4D) or 139 (4E) or 139 (4F).