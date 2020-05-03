Income Tax Department Tweets Phishing Alert, Says No Refund Announced Due To COVID-19

The I-T department shared screen grab of a message attempting phishing

The Income Tax (I-T) department on Sunday, tweeted, alerting taxpayers on phishing attempts which make false claims related to tax refunds and relief to taxpayers amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a tweet, shared via the department's official handle, it tweeted a screen grab of an SMS, which claims that in order to provide "financial ease during lockdown", the government has decided "to provide tax refund to all taxpayers". The message also carries a web link which it claims, would enable taxpayers, to claim their respective refunds.

In its tweet, Income Tax Department urged taxpayers not to click on any "fake link which promises to give refund."

"These are phishing messages and are not sent by the Income Tax Department," the tweet reads, which also provides a link to report phishing attempts and other fraudulent activities.