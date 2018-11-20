Income Tax Department Makes Changes To PAN Application Form: 5 Things To Know

The new rules will become applicable from December 5.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday amended the income tax rules and said that quoting of father's name in Permanent Account Number (PAN) application forms will not be mandatory, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). PAN, an identification number assigned to all taxpayers in the country, is required for financial transactions like opening a bank account and filing income tax returns (ITR). The amended rules provide that furnishing of father's name shall not be mandatory for a person whose mother is the single parent. The new rules will become applicable from December 5.

Here are 5 things to know about IT department's amended rules for PAN application:

1. The Income Tax Department said that the application forms from December 5 would give an option to the applicant as to whether mother is a single parent and the applicant wishes to furnish the name of mother only.

2. The tax department had received several representations seeking relaxation in the rules regarding father's name in the PAN application.

3. The amended rules would give relief to the applicants whose mother is a single parent and, hence, they want to get their mother's name printed on PAN cards instead of the estranged or deceased father.

4. At present, furnishing of father's name is mandatory for the allotment of PAN.

5. Besides this, the IT rules for specifying the time-line for making an application for allotment of PAN by certain persons and issuance of PAN has also been amended. The application has to be filed on or before May 31 of the assessment year for which such income is assessable.