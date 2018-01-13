Income Department (I-T) Seizes Rs 85 Crore Cash, Bullion In Anti-Black Money Drive

Assets worth more than Rs 61 crore were seized by the department over the week from multiple lockers located in the private vault in the South Extension area of Delhi. Sources privy to the operation said out of the total Rs 85.2 crore stash seized, Rs 8 crore is in cash (mostly Rs 2,000 notes) while the rest is bullion, jewellery, diamonds and other precious stones. The assets allegedly belong to some high networth (HNIs) individuals from Delhi like a builder, a gutkha trader and some businessmen based in the national capital.
They said that the department has initiated proceedings for tax evasion and under the benami assets law against the illegal vault holders. "The case pertains to black money detected post demonetisation and some others being probed under the new anti-benami law. "The lockers have been opened now and unaccounted assets seized," a senior official said.
The assesses did not allegedly declare these assets to the taxman and concealed them in these vaults. Private lockers or vaults, that operate like normal bank lockers, are illegal and not recognised under the law.
