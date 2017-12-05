In Rs 199 Recharge Pack, Airtel Offers 1 GB Data, Unlimited Calling. Details Here Ever since Reliance Jio entered the market with aggressively priced data packs, many incumbent players have revised their offerings and made new announcements for their customers.

Amid intense competition in the telecom market, Bharti Airtel is offering 1 GB of mobile data along with unlimited calls for a month to its prepaid customers at Rs 199 in select circles. Airtel's recharge pack of Rs 199 comes with a validity period of 28 days, according to the telecom company's website - airtel.in. Benefits under the Rs 199 recharge include unlimited calls and 1 GB of mobile data at 3G/4G speed, according to the Airtel website. The unlimited calls offered by Airtel as part of benefits under its Rs 199 pack include local, STD and roaming voice calls. The Rs 199 recharge pack includes 100 SMS per day for the validity period, according to the Airtel website. "For Non Commercial use only," Airtel noted on its website, describing the Rs 199 recharge pack.(Airtel's Rs 199 recharge pack comes with a validity period of 28 days, according to its website)Ever since Reliance Jio entered the market with aggressively priced data packs, many incumbent players have revised their offerings and made new announcements for their customers.(Some of Airtel's best-selling recharge packs, according to its website)Here's what Airtel prepaid subscribers get under some of the telecom company's other prepaid recharge plans:Airtel's recharge pack priced at Rs 349 comes with 1.5 GBs of 3G/4G speed data per day for a validity period of 28 days, among other benefits, according to the telecom company's website. The Rs 349 pack includes unlimited local and STD calls (non-commercial) along with outgoing in national roaming, it noted. The Rs 349 also gives its subscribers a benefit of 100 local + STD SMS/day for the validity period, the Airtel website said.Under a recharge pack priced at Rs 448, Airtel offers 1GB of 3G/4G speed data per day along with unlimited calls for a validity period of 70 days, according to its website.(Airtel offers a validity period of 70 days in a recharge pack priced at Rs 448, according to its website)Airtel's Rs 448 recharge plan includes unlimited local and STD calls and outgoing in national roaming along with 100 local/STD SMS per day for the validity period, it noted.Under a prepaid recharge pack priced at Rs 509, Bharti Airtel offers 1 GB of mobile data per day at 3G/4G speed, among other benefits, for a validity period of 84 days. Airtel's Rs 509 pack includes unlimited local, STD and roaming outgoing calls along with 100 SMS per day, according to the Airtel website.Under a prepaid recharge pack priced at Rs 549, Bharti Airtel offers 2.5 GB mobile data per day at 3G/4G speed, among other benefits, for a validity period of 28 days. Airtel's Rs 509 pack includes unlimited local, STD and roaming outgoing calls along with 100 SMS per day for the validity period, Airtel mentioned on the website.