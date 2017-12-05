In Rs 199 Recharge Pack, Airtel Offers 1 GB Data, Unlimited Calling. Details Here

(Airtel's Rs 199 recharge pack comes with a validity period of 28 days, according to its website)
Ever since Reliance Jio entered the market with aggressively priced data packs, many incumbent players have revised their offerings and made new announcements for their customers.
Here's what Airtel prepaid subscribers get under some of the telecom company's other prepaid recharge plans:
Airtel Rs 349 recharge
Airtel's recharge pack priced at Rs 349 comes with 1.5 GBs of 3G/4G speed data per day for a validity period of 28 days, among other benefits, according to the telecom company's website. The Rs 349 pack includes unlimited local and STD calls (non-commercial) along with outgoing in national roaming, it noted. The Rs 349 also gives its subscribers a benefit of 100 local + STD SMS/day for the validity period, the Airtel website said.
Airtel Rs 448 recharge
Under a recharge pack priced at Rs 448, Airtel offers 1GB of 3G/4G speed data per day along with unlimited calls for a validity period of 70 days, according to its website.
Airtel's Rs 448 recharge plan includes unlimited local and STD calls and outgoing in national roaming along with 100 local/STD SMS per day for the validity period, it noted.
Airtel Rs 509 recharge
Under a prepaid recharge pack priced at Rs 509, Bharti Airtel offers 1 GB of mobile data per day at 3G/4G speed, among other benefits, for a validity period of 84 days. Airtel's Rs 509 pack includes unlimited local, STD and roaming outgoing calls along with 100 SMS per day, according to the Airtel website.
Airtel Rs 549 recharge
Under a prepaid recharge pack priced at Rs 549, Bharti Airtel offers 2.5 GB mobile data per day at 3G/4G speed, among other benefits, for a validity period of 28 days. Airtel's Rs 509 pack includes unlimited local, STD and roaming outgoing calls along with 100 SMS per day for the validity period, Airtel mentioned on the website.