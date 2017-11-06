In IndiGo's Latest Offer, Tickets On Sale Below Rs 1,200. Details Here IndiGo said that an additional, non-refundable convenience fee of Rs. 200 per passenger per sector will be levied on all online payments made through net banking/credit card/debit card.The IndiGo airline is operated by InterGlobe Aviation.

17 Shares EMAIL PRINT IndiGo flight ticket price: Tckets starting from Rs 1,120 on Chennai to Bengaluru route. Similarly, select flights from Jammu to Srinagar were available for booking at Rs 1,168.

Rival airline



InterGlobe Aviation reported a massive spike in September quarter net at Rs. 551.5 crore, boosted by a one-time payment towards engine issues and delayed aircraft deliveries and higher margins.



IndiGo had posted net profit of Rs.139.8 crore in the July-September quarter of the last fiscal year.



Indian aviation market is among the fastest growing in the world. Many airlines have been offering discounted fares to attract flyers. Airlines operating in the domestic market carried 849.94 lakh passengers in January-September 2017, as against 726.98 lakh in the corresponding period the previous year - a year-on-year growth of 16.91 per cent.



IndiGo is offering tickets around Rs 1,200 on select routes. IndiGo, the country's largest carrier, is offering tickets starting at Rs 1,120 on flights from Chennai to Bengaluru, according to its website - goindigo.in. Starting fares on other IndiGo routes include Rs 1,168 on flights from Jammu to Srinagar, Rs 1,178 from Delhi to Jaipur, Rs 1,212 from Imphal to Guwahati and Rs 1,231 from Agartala to Guwahati. IndiGo also said that an additional, non-refundable convenience fee of Rs. 200 per passenger per sector will be levied on all online payments made through net banking/credit card/debit card. The IndiGo airline is operated by InterGlobe Aviation.A search on the IndiGo bookings portal on Monday showed tickets for select Chennai-Bengaluru flights later this month and next month were available at Rs 1,120.Rival airline AirAsia India is also offering discounted fares, starting at Rs 1,299 . The AirAsia India offer - applicable on travel till April 30, 2018 - ends on November 12.InterGlobe Aviation reported a massive spike in September quarter net at Rs. 551.5 crore, boosted by a one-time payment towards engine issues and delayed aircraft deliveries and higher margins.IndiGo had posted net profit of Rs.139.8 crore in the July-September quarter of the last fiscal year.Indian aviation market is among the fastest growing in the world. Many airlines have been offering discounted fares to attract flyers. Airlines operating in the domestic market carried 849.94 lakh passengers in January-September 2017, as against 726.98 lakh in the corresponding period the previous year - a year-on-year growth of 16.91 per cent.