In IndiGo's Latest Offer, Tickets On Sale Below Rs 1,200. Details Here

A search on the IndiGo bookings portal on Monday showed tickets for select Chennai-Bengaluru flights later this month and next month were available at Rs 1,120.
Similarly, select flights from Jammu to Srinagar were available for booking at Rs 1,168.
Rival airline AirAsia India is also offering discounted fares, starting at Rs 1,299. The AirAsia India offer - applicable on travel till April 30, 2018 - ends on November 12.
InterGlobe Aviation reported a massive spike in September quarter net at Rs. 551.5 crore, boosted by a one-time payment towards engine issues and delayed aircraft deliveries and higher margins.
IndiGo had posted net profit of Rs.139.8 crore in the July-September quarter of the last fiscal year.
Indian aviation market is among the fastest growing in the world. Many airlines have been offering discounted fares to attract flyers. Airlines operating in the domestic market carried 849.94 lakh passengers in January-September 2017, as against 726.98 lakh in the corresponding period the previous year - a year-on-year growth of 16.91 per cent.