Profit
Home | Economy

In His Own Tweets: What New RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Thinks

Shaktikanta Das is an active user of Twitter, a sharp contrast to the outgoing RBI chief Urjit Patel who was publicity shy and rarely gave interviews.

Economy | (c) 2018 Bloomberg | | Updated: December 12, 2018 11:20 IST
Shaktikanta Das' tweets give a glimpse of his views on key economic themes.


The new central bank governor Shaktikanta Das is an active user of Twitter, a sharp contrast to the outgoing chief Urjit Patel who was publicity shy and rarely gave interviews.

For a glimpse of his views on key economic themes, here's a selection of tweets from Das in the past few months. His Twitter handle is @DasShaktikanta

On Budget Gaps (September 16)

The tweet landed when India was being buffeted by rising oil prices and the rupee was dropping amid worries about a widening trade deficit and concerns about budget targets.

 

On Macro Economy (September 13)

 

On Banking (September 16)

 

On Global Headwinds (October 15)

 

On Central Banks (October 18)

 

On India's Competitiveness (October 31)



