In His Own Tweets: What New RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Thinks

Shaktikanta Das' tweets give a glimpse of his views on key economic themes.

The new central bank governor Shaktikanta Das is an active user of Twitter, a sharp contrast to the outgoing chief Urjit Patel who was publicity shy and rarely gave interviews.

For a glimpse of his views on key economic themes, here's a selection of tweets from Das in the past few months. His Twitter handle is @DasShaktikanta

On Budget Gaps (September 16)

The tweet landed when India was being buffeted by rising oil prices and the rupee was dropping amid worries about a widening trade deficit and concerns about budget targets.

Strong commitment to fiscal deficit target will have positive impact on bond yields,inflation and currency value. Need further measures for boosting exports,liberalisation of FDI,adjustment or refund of GST credit accumulation,etc. — Shaktikanta Das (@DasShaktikanta) September 16, 2018

On Macro Economy (September 13)

India's macro economic numbers are its biggest insurance against global uncertainties. These numbers need to be further strengthened. Deficit and debt targets should continue to be main focus. — Shaktikanta Das (@DasShaktikanta) September 13, 2018

On Banking (September 16)

With current macro economic numbers, no need for offshore NRI bonds etc. RBI's reserves are still around US$ 400 bn. Focus should continue on steadying the banking sector. — Shaktikanta Das (@DasShaktikanta) September 16, 2018

On Global Headwinds (October 15)

Emerging economies need to be prepared for prolonged global headwinds, emanating from US Fed rate hikes,intensifying trade conflicts,volatile oil prices and sanctions. Fiscal policies should remain prudent and monetary policies in sync with the curve. — Shaktikanta Das (@DasShaktikanta) October 15, 2018

On Central Banks (October 18)

Central Banks across countries have a very critical role at the current juncture. The challenge is to try and read the situation and take decisive steps in pursuit of their multiple responsibilities. — Shaktikanta Das (@DasShaktikanta) October 18, 2018

On India's Competitiveness (October 31)

Huge improvement in India's global ranking in Ease of Doing Business report of the World Bank. This will enhance competitiveness of Indian economy and generate higher investments,both domestic and foreign. — Shaktikanta Das (@DasShaktikanta) October 31, 2018

