In Crackdown On Bad Loans, Cases Above Rs 50 Crore To Be Probed For Fraud

PNB on Monday said that the recent fraud revealed by the bank could be Rs. 1,300 crore more than the current estimate. The state-run bank had first disclosed the fraud on February 14th, estimating "fraudulent and unauthorised transactions" at $1.77 billion (about Rs. 11,400 crore). After the latest disclosure, the quantum of unauthorised transactions related to the fraud is estimated to go up to Rs. 12,700 crore. The scale of the fraud, the biggest to hit an Indian lender, has stunned the country and put the spotlight on supervisory oversight.
PSB MDs directed to detect bank frauds & consequential wilful default in time & refer cases to CBI. To examine all NPA accounts > Rs. 50Cr for possible fraud. Involve ED/DRI for PMLA/FEMA/EXIM violations if any. #EASE#NewIndia@FinMinIndia@PMOIndia@PIB_Indiapic.twitter.com/ZURiWu4D5T— Rajeev kumar (@rajeevkumr) February 27, 2018
Comments
Billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi and his associates are being investigated by multiple probe agencies, following a complaint by the Punjab National Bank (PNB), that they allegedly cheated the bank to the tune of Rs. 11,400 crore, with the purported involvement of a few employees of the bank.