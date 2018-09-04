NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Economy

In All Of Asia, Office Rentals Shoot Up The Most In Bengaluru

The southern Indian city topped Knight Frank's office-rent index with a 7% hike in rates in the three months ended June versus the quarter prior.

Economy | (c) 2018 Bloomberg | | Updated: September 04, 2018 12:51 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
In All Of Asia, Office Rentals Shoot Up The Most In Bengaluru

Bengaluru, India's high-tech hub, notched up the steepest office-rental increases in Asia in the second quarter, according to Knight Frank LLP.

The southern Indian city formerly known as Bangalore topped Knight Frank's office-rent index with a 7 percent hike in rates in the three months ended June versus the quarter prior. Tight supply pushed up costs as large companies jostled for quality space, according to the report. Tokyo came in second with a 5.5 percent gain followed by Melbourne and Sydney.

 

v1pvmcao

 

"Steady demand in the prime office market is expected to bolster rental growth for the second half," said Nicholas Holt, Knight Frank's head of research for Asia-Pacific. "Despite several headwinds, including tensions around trade, regional economic growth continues to fuel demand for grade-A office space."

Office rents in cities including Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore are expected to see marginal increases for the rest of 2018, while those in Tokyo, Shanghai and Kuala Lumpur will be flat to down.


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Office rentalsBengaluru

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVCricket ScheduleTrain StatusPNR StatusJio Phone 2Mi MobilesPrice ComparisonDominos OffersFlipkart offersZomato OffersMi New PhonesBezel Less PhonesMushroom TeaHot Deals

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top