In A Roller Coaster Fiscal, 70 IPOs Already Out Till November

Till November, 70 entities have come out with IPOs in the current financial year

While it continues to rain initial public offers (IPOs) for the past few months, what with the biggest issue of them all – that of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) – set to arrive towards the fag end of this fiscal, already 70 entities have come out with their IPOs in 2021-22 till November 30, 2021.

With almost four months still left in 2021-22, the number of public issues have already surpassed previous fiscal's tally of 56 IPOs.

According to the Finance Ministry, out of the 61 IPOs which had come out till October 2021 (not including the nine issues which had released in November 2021), 35 of them had an issue size of less than Rs 100 crore, 22 of them had issue size of equal to or more than Rs 500 crore, while four of them had an issue size of Rs 100 crore to less than Rs 500 crore.

Compared to this, in the financial year 2020-21, out of the 56 IPOs which had come out, 28 of them were of below Rs100 crore issue size, while 22 IPOs were of equal to or more than Rs 500 crore issue size. Six IPOs had an issue size of Rs 100 crore to less than Rs 500 crore.

In the current financial year of 2021-22, the 61 IPOs which had come out till October 2021, had raised Rs 52,759 crore. In 2020-21, the 56 IPOs had raised Rs 31,060 crore.

Some of the major IPOs which have come out in the past few weeks alone, are those of Paytm, PolicyBazaar, Nykaa, Sapphire Foods and Latent View Analytics, among others.