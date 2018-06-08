Important For India To Address Banking Crisis: IMF The authorities have made progress in addressing the stock of non-performing assets and were taking further measures to deal with the flow problem, IMF Spokesman Gerry Rice said, speaking on India's banking crisis.

The IMF said the authorities have made progress in addressing the stock of non-performing assets Washington: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday said addressing the ongoing crisis in the banking sector was important for India to support investment and inclusive growth agenda.



"Addressing the banking sector balance sheet issues and improving the performance of particular public sector banks is a very important issue for India to support investment and its inclusive growth agenda," IMF Spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters at his bi-weekly news conference.



Responding to a question on India's banking crisis, he said the authorities have made progress in addressing the stock of non-performing assets and were taking further measures to deal with the flow problem.



"These steps include the recognition of these non-performing assets, the resolution framework under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. It's in an early stage, but we think that's an encouraging development," Mr Rice said.



He said it was a positive step as a more proactive approach was being taken to identify and closely monitor asset quality issues.



These needs to be complemented by further governance reforms in this area, especially regarding the public-sector banks to materially improve risk management and operations, he added.



"But we welcome the authority's intention to make public sector bank recapitalisation contingent on measures to strengthen governance and operations and encourage the accelerating implementation of the ongoing reforms," Mr Rice said.



Meanwhile, gross non-performing assets in the banking system, which stood at 11.2 per cent in FY2018, are likely to touch 11.5 per cent in this fiscal year, according to a report by Crisil. "We expect gross NPAs in the banking system to peak at around 11.5 per cent this fiscal and then start reducing," the rating agency Crisil said.



In FY18, the banking system reported a net loss of Rs 40,000 crore because of the sharp rise in NPAs and the resulting increase in provisioning costs. In the previous fiscal year, as much as Rs 5 lakh crore of bank loans slipped into the NPA category, taking the total slippages in the past three fiscals to Rs 13.6 lakh crore.



