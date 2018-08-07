Import Tax On Some Textile Products Doubled To 20%

NEW DELHI: Import tax on some textile products has been doubled to 20 per cent, the government said in a statement on Tuesday, increasing duty on fabric-related commodities for the second time in a month.
The move is expected to provide relief to the domestic textile industry, which has been hit by a rise in imports of certain products.
The government last month also raised import duty on some textile products such as fibre and apparels.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)