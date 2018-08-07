Import Tax On Some Textile Products Doubled To 20%

The government has increased duty on fabric-related commodities for the second time in a month.

NEW DELHI: Import tax on some textile products has been doubled to 20 per cent, the government said in a statement on Tuesday, increasing duty on fabric-related commodities for the second time in a month.

The move is expected to provide relief to the domestic textile industry, which has been hit by a rise in imports of certain products.

The government last month also raised import duty on some textile products such as fibre and apparels.

