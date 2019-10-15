IMF Cuts India's Growth Forecast, Still Fastest Growing Economy: 10 Facts

In its previous outlook released in July for India, IMF had projected 7 per cent growth.

India's growth forecast has been slashed by the International Monetary Fund or IMF for the year 2019-20, however the country still retains its rank as the world's fastest-growing major economy, tying with China. "India's economy is set to grow at 6.1 per cent in 2019, picking up to 7 per cent in 2020. The downward revision relative to the April 2019 WEO of 1.2 percentage points for 2019 and 0.5 percentage point for 2020 reflects a weaker-than-expected outlook for domestic demand," the IMF said in its World Economic Outlook (WEO). In its previous outlook released in July for India, IMF had projected 7 per cent growth.