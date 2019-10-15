IMF Cuts India's Growth Forecast, Still Fastest Growing Economy: 10 Facts

Here are 10 things to know about IMF's projection:
- According to IMF report, India retains its rank as the world's fastest-growing major economy with a projected growth rate of 6.1 per cent for the current fiscal year, despite an almost one per cent cut in the forecast.
- The report, however, added that growth will be supported by the "lagged effects" of monetary policy easing, a reduction in corporate income tax rates and recent measures to address corporate and environmental regulations.
- "In India, growth softened in 2019 as corporate and environmental regulatory uncertainty, together with concerns about the health of the nonbank financial sector, weighed on-demand," said the IMF in its latest report.
- The IMF suggested that India should use monetary policy and broad-based structural reforms to address cyclical weakness and strengthen confidence.
- In comparison, China, whose economy grew at 6.6 per cent in the year 2018, is expected to grow at 6.1 per cent rate in 2019 and 5.8 per cent in 2020.
- IMF also reduced the growth forecast for the next fiscal by 0.2 percentage points to 7 per cent.
- The IMF's outlook comes days after a World Bank report pegged India's growth rate in FY 2019-20 at 6 per cent, and the Reserve Bank of India's latest downward revision to 6.1 per cent.
- The IMF's global outlook, also weakened as it projected the world economy to grow at 3.0 per cent in 2019, 0.2 percentage point lower than its previous estimate.
- "The world economy is projected to grow at 3.0 percent in 2019 a significant drop from 2017-18 for emerging market and developing economies as well as advanced economies -- before recovering to 3.4 percent in 2020," the IMF's outlook said.
- It, however, projected a slightly higher global growth rate for the period of 2021-24.
