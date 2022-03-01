New Air India CEO Declines Job 2 Weeks After Appointment By Tata Sons

RSS has called on the Centre to block the appointment of Ilker Ayci as Air India CEO.

New Delhi: Turkey's Ilker Ayci has declined to be the chief executive of Tata's Air India, a Tata spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday, days after the announcement of his appointment led to opposition in India. Tata Sons' Board had appointed Mr Ayci as the CEO and MD of Air India on February 14.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of BJP, has called on the government to block the appointment of Mr Ayci as chief executive of Air India citing his previous political links in Turkey, which has strained relations with New Delhi.

A spokesperson for India's Tata, which recently took over debt-laden Air India in a $2.4 billion equity and debt deal, confirmed the development, without sharing further details. Calls to Mr Ayci went unanswered.