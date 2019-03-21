NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Corporates

IL&FS Unit Misses Payment Due To "Insufficient Funds"

IL&FS Transportation Networks is a subsidiary of debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS).

Corporates | | Updated: March 21, 2019 18:58 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IL&FS Unit Misses Payment Due To 'Insufficient Funds'

IL&FS is looking to sell assets to pay off debts


Mumbai: 

IL&FS Transportation Networks said in a filing on Thursday that it missed some Rs 20.9 crore ($3 million) in principal and interest payments due on March 18 because of "insufficient funds".

IL&FS Transportation Networks is a subsidiary of debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS), which the government took control of in October, citing the need to protect the country's financial system and markets from a potential collapse.

IL&FS, which is looking to sell assets to pay off debts, said in December it had begun the sale of its domestic road assets within its IL&FS Transportation Networks subsidiary.

($1 = Rs 68.55)



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

IL&FS

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Nirav ModiSpring Equinox Holi SongsHolika DahanElection 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsSamjhauta Blast CasePriyanka GandhiPM ModiHoli 2019

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top