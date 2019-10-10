IL&FS To Sell 13 Prime Properties Across Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata

The company has also put 13,191 sq ft area at the building "Constantia" in Kolkata.

Crisis-hit IL&FS Group has put 13 of its properties in prime locations across Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata up for sale and has invited expressions of interest (EoI) for the same.

Out of the total 13 properties, 11 are in Mumbai. The properties put on the block include seven commercial properties and six residential properties.

The commercial properties include spaces in the Business Arcade (42,419 square feet saleable area) and Trade World (2,450 sq ft) in Lower Parel, Mafatlal Chambers in Parel, Kohinoor Square in Dadar and Residency Park in Virar, Maker Chamber VI at Nariman Point, all in Mumbai.

The residential spaces in Mumbai put for sale also include, 1,300 sq ft area in Mangal Arti (Bandra), 1,376 sq ft in Park View (Malabar Hill), 61,845 sq feet area in Residency Park (Virar) and spaces in Royal Palms and Lloyd's Garden of Goregaon and Prabhadevi respectively.

It has also put 52,600 sq ft area for sale at Hill County in Nizampet, Hyderabad.

The company has invited EoIs latest by 6 pm on November 15 for residential space and November 22 for commercial spaces.

