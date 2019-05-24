RBI Proposes To Introduce Liquidity Coverage Ratio For Shadow Banks

The collapse of IL&FS last year triggered a series a defaults across the shadow banking sector

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday proposed introducing a liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) for large non-banking finance companies (NBFC) to help tackle liquidity problems in the sector.

The central bank said it planned to implement LCR, a liquidity buffer, "in a calibrated manner" over four years starting from April 2020.

The LCR is proposed for all deposit taking NBFCs, and non-deposit taking NBFCs with an asset size of Rs 5,000 crore ($720 million) and above.

NBFCs will have to maintain minimum high quality liquid assets of 100 per cent of total net cash outflows over the following 30 calendar days.

Sources told Reuters this week that the central bank was concerned about liquidity issues facing some of the so-called shadow banks such as mortgage or auto lenders and wants to ensure the problems do not become a systemic issue.

The collapse of the Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) last year triggered a series a defaults across the shadow banking sector, as borrowing costs for the sector surged.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019