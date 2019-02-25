NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
IL&FS Accounts Not To Be Declared Bad Loans, Rules Tribunal

A two-member bench headed by NCLAT Chairman Justice (Retd) SJ Mukhopadhyay was hearing an application moved by some of its lenders.

Corporates | | Updated: February 25, 2019 17:10 IST
The order comes after the NCLAT said subsidiaries of IL&FS would be divided into three categories


New Delhi: 

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday said the cash-strapped Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) and its group companies will not be declared as non-performing assets (NPA) without approval from the appellate tribunal.

The order comes after the NCLAT on February 11 said that subsidiaries of IL&FS would be divided into three categories -- Green (companies that can meet all debt obligations), Amber (firms that can meet some debt obligations) and Red (companies that can't meet any debt obligations).

