NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Corporates

Ikea To Launch Tomorrow In India: Products, Prices, Details

Ikea Hyderabad store will also offer lip-smacking delicacies, from biryani priced at Rs 99, meat chicken balls at Rs 129, to salmon fillet at Rs 399.

Corporates | | Updated: August 08, 2018 11:41 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Ikea To Launch Tomorrow In India: Products, Prices, Details

Ikea Store Hyderabad: The restaurant will be open from 9:30 am to 10:30 pm every day.

Only a day is left for the much-awaited launch of Ikea, the Swedish furniture retailer in India. Ikea's lndia debut has been much delayed because of local sourcing norms. The company, which has flagged import duties in India as a big challenge as it tries to keep prices low, has to source at least 30 per cent of its raw materials locally within five years of operations in the country as per regulation. However, Ikea is adapting to the needs of the Indian consumer and is making changes in prices as well as the variety of products on offer.
Here are five things to know about Ikea's Hyderabad launch:
  1. Ikea's first Indian store ,which will open in Hyderabad, is located at IKEA HITEC City, Raidurg, Serilingampally, Mandal, Survey no. 83/1, Plot No.25, 26, Part 29 Panmaqtha, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, 500032, Telangana. Ikea Hyderabad store will be open every day from 10 am to 11:00 pm, according to the website of Ikea India. In addition to Hyderabad, Ikea has bought land in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Gurugram, and is also looking to expand into Surat, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Pune, according to a report by news agency Reuters.
  2. Ikea will also offer a variety of lip-smacking delicacies, from biryani priced at Rs 99 and meat chicken balls at Rs 129, to salmon fillet at Rs 399.
  3. Ikea offers a range of products to choose from: beds, chairs, cookware, mattresses, curtains, tables, lighting, kitchen trolley, ovens, stuffed toys, and hangers, among many other things.
  4. IKEA is partnering with UrbanClap, an app that connects people with a variety of service providers, including carpenters. UrbanClap charges customers about Rs 250 for a 30-minute carpentry job.
  5. Ikea restaurant will be open from 9:30 am to 10:30 pm every day. Ikea Hyderabad will also be launching Smaland, a creche, so that shoppers can enjoy shopping while their children can be safe. Kids from 3-10 years old can spend up to 1 hour in Ikea's free supervised creche right at the Ikea Hyderabad store. (With Reuters inputs)


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Ikea Hyderabad openingIkea Hydreabad areaIkea furniture hydreabad opening date

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
KarunanidhiNews in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusAkshay Kumar GoldVirat KohliCalcium And Vitamin D FoodsAutism In ChildrenYoga AsanasPetrol Price TodayVivo SaleAndroid PMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersHuawei P20SGOT/SGPTPrice ComparisonKarunanidhi Funeral

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top