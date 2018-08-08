Ikea To Launch Tomorrow In India: Products, Prices, Details

Ikea Store Hyderabad: The restaurant will be open from 9:30 am to 10:30 pm every day.

Only a day is left for the much-awaited launch of Ikea, the Swedish furniture retailer in India. Ikea's lndia debut has been much delayed because of local sourcing norms. The company, which has flagged import duties in India as a big challenge as it tries to keep prices low, has to source at least 30 per cent of its raw materials locally within five years of operations in the country as per regulation. However, Ikea is adapting to the needs of the Indian consumer and is making changes in prices as well as the variety of products on offer.