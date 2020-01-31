IIT-Kanpur Alumnus Arvind Krishna To Be The CEO of IBM: 10 Things To Know

Arvind Krishna joined IBM in 1990 and has an undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and a PhD in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Mr Krishna is currently IBM Senior Vice President, spearheading IBM Cloud, IBM Security and Cognitive Applications business, and IBM Research. Previously, he was general manager of IBM's Systems and Technology Group's development and manufacturing organisation.

"I am thrilled and humbled to be elected as the next Chief Executive Officer of IBM, and appreciate the confidence that Ginni and the Board have placed in me," Mr Krishna said in a press statement released by IBM.

Ms Rometty will step aside on April 6 but will continue as the executive chairman till the end of the year, when she will retire after almost 40 years with the company, IBM said in a statement Thursday.

Since taking over at IBM in 2012, Ms Rometty, 62, had emphasized cloud computing and artificial intelligence through the Watson program. IBM credited Ms Rometty with reinventing more than 50 percent of IBM's portfolio following acquisitions of 65 companies and extensive in-house research and development efforts.

Virginia Rometty said that Mr Krishna is a "brilliant technologist who has played a significant role in developing our key technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud, quantum computing and blockchain."

IBM will likely continue its trajectory under Mr Krishna, but may pursue more small acquisitions in the cloud and analytics space, said Tim Hubbard, assistant professor at the University of Notre Dame and a former IBM consultant.

The company was a late entrant to the business of cloud services, a segment now dominated by Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corporation.

Arvind Krishna's appointment as head of the global IT giant adds to the growing list of Indian-origin executives at the helm of some of the biggest multinational companies.