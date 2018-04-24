IIFL Launches Capital Enhancer Fund-Series 1, NFO To Close On May 4

The annual interval plan will invest in equity and equity-related securities with a strategy of hedging the portfolio, he said.
The scheme will hedge its long position by buying a Nifty-50 'put option', the option premium paid not exceeding eight per cent of net assets.
Comments
"Though the limit is eight per cent, but so far, it is found that the hedge cost is four per cent," IIFL CIO Prashasta Seth said.
