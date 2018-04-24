NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
IIFL Launches Capital Enhancer Fund-Series 1, NFO To Close On May 4

IIFL Capital Enhancer Fund-Series 1 scheme will dedge its long position by buying a Nifty-50 'put option'.

Your Money | | Updated: April 24, 2018 08:38 IST
Kolkata: IIFL Asset Management Company (AMC) is aiming to raise Rs 2,000-2,500 crore from its new fund offer, which will use a hedge strategy for protection from sharp slumps. The subscription for Capital Enhancer Fund-Series 1 will open on April 23 and close on May 4. "We expect Rs 2,000-2,500 crore in the initial subscription period," IIFL Senior VP Bhavin Jatania said at a roadshow here.

The annual interval plan will invest in equity and equity-related securities with a strategy of hedging the portfolio, he said.

The scheme will hedge its long position by buying a Nifty-50 'put option', the option premium paid not exceeding eight per cent of net assets.

"Though the limit is eight per cent, but so far, it is found that the hedge cost is four per cent," IIFL CIO Prashasta Seth said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

IIFLIIFL Capital Enhancer Fund-Series 1NFO

