IDFC First Bank Pays 7.5% Interest On 1-Year FD. Compare Other Rates Here

IDFC First Bank FD Interest Rate: IDFC First Bank offers 11 maturity options for retail FDs. It pays a 7.5% return rate on one-year FDs.

IDFC First Bank Pays 7.5% Interest On 1-Year FD. Compare Other Rates Here

IDFC First Bank FD Rate: The private sector lender pays a 7.25% return on fixed deposits of three years

IDFC First Bank pays interest rates to the tune of 4-7.5 per cent to customers on fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore. These fixed deposits, also known as retail term deposits, are available in 11 maturity options ranging from seven days to 10 years at the private sector bank. For example, on one-year, fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore, IDFC First Bank pays interest at the rate of 7.5 per cent to the general public, according to its website - idfcfirstbank.com. (Also Read: Compare Bank FD Rates Paid By Peers Here)

To senior citizen customers, the bank offers a 0.50 per cent higher return on domestic deposits up to Rs 2 crore, according to the IDFC First Bank website.

IDFC First Bank pays the following interest rates on fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore:

IDFC First Bank Fixed Deposit Rates

Maturity PeriodInterest Rate (With Effect From October 10)
Seven to 14 days4%
15 to 29 days5%
30 to 45 days6.25%
46 to 90 days6.5%
91 to 180 days6.75%
181 days to less than one year7%
One year7.5%
One year and one day to two years7.5%
Two years and one day to five years7.25%
Five years and one day to 10 years7.25%
Tax saver deposit of five years7.25%
(Source: idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC First Bank FD Interest Rate, IDFC Bank FD Interest Rate 2019, FD interest rate IDFC First Bank, FD interest rate IDFC First Bank, Senior citizen interest rate, Senior citizen FD rate SBI, Senior citizen FD rates, senior citizen FD interest rate, senior citizen FD scheme, senior citizen FD interest, senior citizen interest rate, interest rate calculator, interest rate on FD, FD interest rate, bank FD interest rate, FD interest calculator, Bank FD rates, bank FD rates 2019, bank FD calculator, bank FD rates comparison, bank FD interest

(IDFC First Bank FD Interest RateOn domestic retail fixed deposits of two years, IDFC First Bank pays a 7.75 per cent return to customers and 7.25 per cent to other customers, according to its website)

Investment in fixed deposits with a maturity period of five years offers income tax benefit up to Rs 1.5 lakh per financial year under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Interest income, however, is subject to income tax.

Comments
IDFC First Bank interest rateBank FD rates

Related

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News