Idea's 'Magic Cashback Offer': How To Avail Cashback Up To Rs 3,300 Idea's new 'Magic Cashback offer' is applicable for all Idea prepaid customers and is valid till February 10, 2018.

16 Shares EMAIL PRINT Idea's Rs 398 recharge also offers unlimited voice calls.

Idea's Magic cashback offer in detail:

Idea is offering cashback vouchers worth Rs 400 in the form of eight vouchers of Rs 50 on every recharge of Rs 398 or above. Secondly, when the recharge is done via My Idea App or Idea Website, customers can also avail the wallet cashback offer up to Rs. 200. Idea is offering another cashback in the form of online shopping vouchers worth up to Rs 2700 on every recharge of Rs 398 and above. This raises the total value of the 'Magic cashback offer' to Rs 3,300 (Rs. 400+Rs 200+Rs 2,700).



Idea discount vouchers

Idea is offering a cashback worth up to Rs 400 in the form of eight vouchers of Rs 50 denomination each on every recharge of Rs.398 or above. These discount vouchers can be redeemed by customers on subsequent recharges of Rs 300 and above over a period of 1 year.

Cashback on wallets

If the recharge is done through My Idea App or Idea Website, subscribers can avail the wallet cashback offer up to Rs 200.

Online shopping coupons

Customers also receive five shopping coupons worth Rs 2700 on any recharge of Rs 398 or above which can be used at the partner stores like Chumbak, Croma, Ebay, Pepperfry and Peter England on a range of brands.

Other benefits of Idea's Rs 398 prepaid recharge plan

Idea's Rs 398 prepaid recharge plan offers 70GBs of 3G/4G data with a daily cap of 1GB data for a period of 70 days. Idea's Rs 398 recharge also offers unlimited voice calls including local, STD and national roaming. 100 SMSes benefits are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan.



To counter Reliance Jio's cashback offer, Idea Cellular has announced a 'Magic Cashback Offer' which gives a total cashback of up to Rs 3,300 on every recharge of Rs 398 or above. Idea's new 'Magic Cashback offer' is applicable for all Idea prepaid customers and is valid till February 10, 2018. Subscribers can avail total cashback of up to Rs 3,300 in three ways- discount vouchers received by online recharges, wallets cashback when the recharge is done via My Idea app/website and online shopping coupons received from Idea's partner shops. Currently, Jio is offering a total cashback of up to Rs 700 on every recharge of Rs 398 or above.Idea is offering cashback vouchers worth Rs 400 in the form of eight vouchers of Rs 50 on every recharge of Rs 398 or above. Secondly, when the recharge is done via My Idea App or Idea Website, customers can also avail the wallet cashback offer up to Rs. 200. Idea is offering another cashback in the form of online shopping vouchers worth up to Rs 2700 on every recharge of Rs 398 and above. This raises the total value of the 'Magic cashback offer' to Rs 3,300 (Rs. 400+Rs 200+Rs 2,700).Idea is offering a cashback worth up to Rs 400 in the form of eight vouchers of Rs 50 denomination each on every recharge of Rs.398 or above. These discount vouchers can be redeemed by customers on subsequent recharges of Rs 300 and above over a period of 1 year.If the recharge is done through My Idea App or Idea Website, subscribers can avail the wallet cashback offer up to Rs 200.Customers also receive five shopping coupons worth Rs 2700 on any recharge of Rs 398 or above which can be used at the partner stores like Chumbak, Croma, Ebay, Pepperfry and Peter England on a range of brands.Idea's Rs 398 prepaid recharge plan offers 70GBs of 3G/4G data with a daily cap of 1GB data for a period of 70 days. Idea's Rs 398 recharge also offers unlimited voice calls including local, STD and national roaming. 100 SMSes benefits are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan.