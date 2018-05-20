NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Home | Tech, Media & Telecom

Idea's All-New Rs 53 Plan Offers 3 GB Data, Rs 92 Pack Offers 6 GB Data

With these launches, Idea is directly countering similar plans offered by other telecom incumbents like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

Tech, Media & Telecom | | Updated: May 20, 2018 12:49 IST
18 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Idea's All-New Rs 53 Plan Offers 3 GB Data, Rs 92 Pack Offers 6 GB Data

The validity of these add-on packs depends on the user's existing plan.

Idea Cellular has announced two new prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs 53 and Rs 92, as mentioned on the official website of the telecom operator. These plans offered by Idea are the data add-on packs. Idea's all-new Rs 53 plan offers 3GB data while Rs 92 plan offers 6GB of data. With these launches, Idea is directly countering similar plans offered by other telecom incumbents like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. Jio has prepaid plans priced at Rs 52 and Rs 98. While Airtel has packs priced at Rs 49 and Rs 92. (Also read: Idea Offers Nirvana Plans For Its Postpaid Customers. Details Here)

Idea's Rs 53 data add-on pack offers 3GB of 3G/4G data while Rs 92 plan offers 6GB of 3G/4G data. The validity of these add-on packs depends on the user's existing plan. There are no other benefits added with these plans, as mentioned on the official website of Idea.

Comments
While Jio's Rs 52 plan offers a total of 1.05 GB data for a period of 7 days, according to jio.com. Unlimited voice calls and 70 SMS are also offered with this pack. This prepaid recharge plan is bundled with complimentary subscription of Jio apps. On the other side, Jio's Rs 98 plan offers a total of 2 GB data. Voice calls are unlimited and 300 SMS are also offered. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 28 days.

Airtel's Rs 49 plan offers 3GB of 4G data for a period of 1 day. However, this plan is available for select circles only. Airtel's Rs 92 prepaid plan offers 6GBs of data for a period of 7 days. 
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Idea CellularIdea new plans

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top