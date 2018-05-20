Idea's All-New Rs 53 Plan Offers 3 GB Data, Rs 92 Pack Offers 6 GB Data

Idea's Rs 53 data add-on pack offers 3GB of 3G/4G data while Rs 92 plan offers 6GB of 3G/4G data. The validity of these add-on packs depends on the user's existing plan. There are no other benefits added with these plans, as mentioned on the official website of Idea.
CommentsWhile Jio's Rs 52 plan offers a total of 1.05 GB data for a period of 7 days, according to jio.com. Unlimited voice calls and 70 SMS are also offered with this pack. This prepaid recharge plan is bundled with complimentary subscription of Jio apps. On the other side, Jio's Rs 98 plan offers a total of 2 GB data. Voice calls are unlimited and 300 SMS are also offered. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 28 days.
Airtel's Rs 49 plan offers 3GB of 4G data for a period of 1 day. However, this plan is available for select circles only. Airtel's Rs 92 prepaid plan offers 6GBs of data for a period of 7 days.