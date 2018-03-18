Idea Postpaid Nirvana Plans: Rs 389, Rs 499, Rs 649, Rs 999, Rs 1,299 Packs In Detail

Idea Cellular is currently offering a range of postpaid plans which are called postpaid Nirvana plans, said the Aditya Birla Group Company on its official website- ideacellular.com. Idea's postpaid Nirvana plans offer unlimited voice calls, data benefits with data carry forward limits, device security and saving on family bills, according to a press release issued by the company. These plans are priced at Rs 389, Rs 499, Rs 649, Rs 999, Rs 1,299, Rs 1,699, Rs 1,999 and Rs 2,999. Idea is also offering cashback of up to Rs 2,000 to all customers on Nirvana plans who upgrade to a new 4G handset, till April 30, 2018.Idea's postpaid Nirvana plan priced at Rs 389 offers 20GB of high speed data with a carry forward limit of up to 200GB, as mentioned on Idea's website. This postpaid plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Also, 3000 free monthly SMSes (local/national/roaming) are bundled with this pack along with free subscription of Idea movies, music and games for 12 months.Idea's postpaid Nirvana plan priced at Rs 499 offers 40GB of high speed data with a carry forward limit of up to 200GB, as mentioned on Idea's website. This postpaid plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Also, 3000 free monthly SMSes (local/national/roaming) are bundled with this pack along with free subscription of Idea phone secure for four months, music, movies and games for 12 months and magazines for four months.Idea's postpaid Nirvana plan priced at Rs 649 offers 50GB of high speed data with a carry forward limit of up to 200GB, as mentioned on Idea's website. This postpaid plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Also, 3000 free monthly SMSes (local/national/roaming) are bundled with this pack along with free subscription of Idea phone secure for four months, music, movies and games for 12 months and magazines for four months.Idea's postpaid Nirvana plan priced at Rs 999 offers 80GB of high speed data with a carry forward limit of up to 200GB, as mentioned on Idea's website. This postpaid plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Also, 3000 free monthly SMSes (local/national/roaming) are bundled with this pack along with free subscription of Idea phone secure for four months, music, movies and games for 12 months and magazines for four months.Idea's postpaid Nirvana plan priced at Rs 1,299 offers 100GB of high speed data with a carry forward limit of up to 200GB, as mentioned on Idea's website. This postpaid plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Also, 3000 free monthly SMSes (local/national/roaming) are bundled with this pack along with free subscription of Idea phone secure for four months, music, movies and games for 12 months and magazines for four months. This plan also offers 100 minutes of ISD calling.Idea's postpaid Nirvana plan priced at Rs 1,699 offers 150GB of high speed data with a carry forward limit of up to 500GB, as mentioned on Idea's website. This postpaid plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Also, 3000 free monthly SMSes (local/national/roaming) are bundled with this pack along with free subscription of Idea phone secure for four months, music, movies and games for 12 months and magazines for four months. This plan also offers 100 minutes of ISD calling.Idea's postpaid Nirvana plan priced at Rs 1,999 offers 200GB of high speed data with a carry forward limit of up to 500GB, as mentioned on Idea's website. This postpaid plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Also, 3000 free monthly SMSes (local/national/roaming) are bundled with this pack along with free subscription of Idea phone secure for four months, music, movies and games for 12 months and magazines for four months. This plan also offers 200 minutes of ISD calling.Idea's postpaid Nirvana plan priced at Rs 2,999 offers 300GB of high speed data with a carry forward limit of up to 500GB, as mentioned on Idea's website. This postpaid plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Also, 3000 free monthly SMSes (local/national/roaming) are bundled with this pack along with free subscription of Idea phone secure, music, movies, games and magazines for 12 months. This plan also offers 200 minutes of ISD calling.