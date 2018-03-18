Idea Postpaid Nirvana Plans: Rs 389, Rs 499, Rs 649, Rs 999, Rs 1,299 Packs In Detail

Idea Postpaid Nirvana Plans in detail:
Idea Postpaid Nirvana Plan priced at Rs 389
Idea's postpaid Nirvana plan priced at Rs 389 offers 20GB of high speed data with a carry forward limit of up to 200GB, as mentioned on Idea's website. This postpaid plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Also, 3000 free monthly SMSes (local/national/roaming) are bundled with this pack along with free subscription of Idea movies, music and games for 12 months.
Idea Postpaid Nirvana Plan priced at Rs 499
Idea's postpaid Nirvana plan priced at Rs 499 offers 40GB of high speed data with a carry forward limit of up to 200GB, as mentioned on Idea's website. This postpaid plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Also, 3000 free monthly SMSes (local/national/roaming) are bundled with this pack along with free subscription of Idea phone secure for four months, music, movies and games for 12 months and magazines for four months.
Idea Postpaid Nirvana Plan priced at Rs 649
Idea's postpaid Nirvana plan priced at Rs 649 offers 50GB of high speed data with a carry forward limit of up to 200GB, as mentioned on Idea's website. This postpaid plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Also, 3000 free monthly SMSes (local/national/roaming) are bundled with this pack along with free subscription of Idea phone secure for four months, music, movies and games for 12 months and magazines for four months.
Idea Postpaid Nirvana Plan priced at Rs 999
Idea's postpaid Nirvana plan priced at Rs 999 offers 80GB of high speed data with a carry forward limit of up to 200GB, as mentioned on Idea's website. This postpaid plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Also, 3000 free monthly SMSes (local/national/roaming) are bundled with this pack along with free subscription of Idea phone secure for four months, music, movies and games for 12 months and magazines for four months.
Idea Postpaid Nirvana Plan priced at Rs 1,299
Idea's postpaid Nirvana plan priced at Rs 1,299 offers 100GB of high speed data with a carry forward limit of up to 200GB, as mentioned on Idea's website. This postpaid plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Also, 3000 free monthly SMSes (local/national/roaming) are bundled with this pack along with free subscription of Idea phone secure for four months, music, movies and games for 12 months and magazines for four months. This plan also offers 100 minutes of ISD calling.
Idea Postpaid Nirvana Plan priced at Rs 1,699
Idea's postpaid Nirvana plan priced at Rs 1,699 offers 150GB of high speed data with a carry forward limit of up to 500GB, as mentioned on Idea's website. This postpaid plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Also, 3000 free monthly SMSes (local/national/roaming) are bundled with this pack along with free subscription of Idea phone secure for four months, music, movies and games for 12 months and magazines for four months. This plan also offers 100 minutes of ISD calling.
Idea Postpaid Nirvana Plan priced at Rs 1,999
Idea's postpaid Nirvana plan priced at Rs 1,999 offers 200GB of high speed data with a carry forward limit of up to 500GB, as mentioned on Idea's website. This postpaid plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Also, 3000 free monthly SMSes (local/national/roaming) are bundled with this pack along with free subscription of Idea phone secure for four months, music, movies and games for 12 months and magazines for four months. This plan also offers 200 minutes of ISD calling.
Comments
Idea's postpaid Nirvana plan priced at Rs 2,999 offers 300GB of high speed data with a carry forward limit of up to 500GB, as mentioned on Idea's website. This postpaid plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Also, 3000 free monthly SMSes (local/national/roaming) are bundled with this pack along with free subscription of Idea phone secure, music, movies, games and magazines for 12 months. This plan also offers 200 minutes of ISD calling.