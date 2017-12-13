Idea Launches Up To 500GB Data Rollover Plan With Other Benefits: Details Here

Idea Cellular's Nirvana postpaid plans also offer data carry forward limit of up to 500GB, 100 SMS per day, free international calling, Idea anti-theft, antivirus and damage protection plan for up 12 months, and free subscription of Idea movies, music, games app TV for 12 months. The data benefit differs with each plan.
Also read: Idea Rivals Jio With New Rs. 398 Plan With 1GB Data Per Day, Free Roaming Calls for 70 Days
Here are the details of Idea Cellular's Nirvana Postpaid plans:
Rs 389 Idea Nirvana postpaid planRs 389 postpaid plan gives you unlimited local and STD calling, free incoming roaming calls, 10GB high speed data, 100 SMS per day, carry forward limit of up to 200GB and free subscription of movies, games and music for 12 months.
Rs 499 Idea Nirvana postpaid plan
Under this plan, an Idea user gets unlimited local and STD calling, free incoming and outgoing roaming calls, 20GB high speed data, 100 SMS per day, data carry forward limit of up to 200GB.
Rs 649 Idea Nirvana postpaid plan
Rs 649 plan offers unlimited calling with free incoming and outgoing calls on national roaming. There are 100 free SMS per day with 35GB of data available for the whole month. The data rollover limit goes up to 200GB.
Rs 999 Idea Nirvana postpaid plan
Rs 999 Nirvana plan offers unlimited calling, free incoming and outgoing calls on national roaming, 100 free SMS per day with 60GB of data available for the whole month. The data carry forward limit is up to 200GB.
Rs 1,299 Idea Nirvana postpaid plan
Rs 1,299 Nirvana plan offers unlimited calling, free roaming calls and free 100 International calling minutes. There are 100 free SMS per day with 85GB of data available for the whole month. The data carry forward limit is up to 200GB.
Rs 1699 Idea Nirvana postpaid plan
This offer gives unlimited local and STD calling, free incoming and outgoing roaming calls, 110GB high speed data, 100 SMS per day. The data carry forward limit is up to 500GB.
Rs 1999 Idea Nirvana postpaid plan
Rs 1,999 Nirvana plan offers unlimited calling, free incoming and outgoing calls on national roaming and free 200 international minutes. There are 100 free SMS per day with 135GB of data available for the whole month, with a data carry forward limit up to 500GB.
Rs 2,999 Idea Nirvana postpaid plan
Rs 2,999 Nirvana plan offers unlimited calling, free roaming calls and free 200 international minutes. There are 100 free SMS per day with 220GB of data available for the whole month and the data rollover limit is up to 500GB.
Other benefits
The Nirvana postpaid plans also give free subscription of Idea secure, free magazine subscription, free subscription of movie, games and music for 12 months. The Rs 499 and above Nirvana plans offer access to Idea select membership, under which, subscribers can get priority access at Idea stores and call center, other deals and promotions available on My Idea app