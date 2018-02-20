Idea's Rs 109 Prepaid Plan Offers 1GB Data, Free Calling For 14 Days Subscribers can recharge their accounts with the new Rs 109 prepaid recharge plan via Idea's official website or app.

Idea's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 109 in detail



To take on competitors like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular launched a new prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 109. Idea's all-new Rs 109 prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB of 2G/3G/4G data for a period of 14 days. This prepaid recharge plan is currently limited to Delhi and NCR, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles only, according to Idea's official website-ideacellular.com. Idea's Rs 109 prepaid recharge plan also offers benefits of unlimited voice calls and free SMSes for the validity period. Idea Cellular's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 109 provides a total of 1GB of 2G/3G/4G data for a period of 14 days. This plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls during the validity period. Idea's unlimited voice calls are limited to 250 minutes per day calling and 1,000 minutes per week calling. Beyond this limit, subscribers are charged 1 paisa per second for voice calls. Daily 100 local and national free SMSes are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. Subscribers can recharge their accounts with the new Rs 109 prepaid recharge plan via Idea's official website or app. The validity of this plan is 14 days.Idea's all-new Rs 109 plan comes days after the launch of Rs 93 prepaid recharge plan. Idea's Rs 93 prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB of 2G/3G/4G data for a period of 10 days. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also limited with this prepaid recharge plan. 100 local and national free SMSes are also bundled with this plan-according to Idea's website.