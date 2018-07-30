NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Earnings

Idea Cellular Surprises Analysts With Profit Of Rs 257 Crore In April-June

Idea Cellular's revenue from operations fell about 28 per cent to Rs 5,889 crore.

Earnings | | Updated: July 30, 2018 16:44 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Idea Cellular Surprises Analysts With Profit Of Rs 257 Crore In April-June

Idea Cellular's quarterly profit was boosted by a one-time gain from the sale of its telecom towers

Idea Cellular reported a surprise quarterly profit on Monday, helped by a one-time gain from the sale of its telecom towers.

Net profit came in at Rs 257 crore ($37.43 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a net loss of Rs 815 crore last year, Idea said in a statement.

Analysts, on average, were expecting a net loss of Rs 1,371 crore, according to estimates by Thomson Reuters.

Revenue from operations fell about 28 per cent to Rs 5,889 crore, with the mobile carrier hit by an aggressive pricing war set in motion by the entry of deep-pocketed rival Reliance Jio.

Idea Cellular shares closed 3.6 per cent higher at Rs 58.40 apiece on the NSE, ahead of release of the earnings.

($1 = Rs 68.67)

© Thomson Reuters 2018

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Idea CellularIdea Cellular earnings

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusMarsHonor 9NVivo NEXMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XBest PhonesMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersMi Phones

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top