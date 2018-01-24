Idea Cellular Q3 Net Loss Widens To Rs 1,284 Crore

Shares of Idea Cellular tumbled 5.5 per cent after the company posted deeper losses ofRs 1,284.5 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2017. The stock dropped 5.38 per cent to end at Rs 94.05 on BSE. During the day, it tanked 6.48 per cent to Rs 92.95.On NSE, shares of the company plunged 5.48 per cent to close at Rs 93.90. The company's market valuation fell by Rs 1,929.47 crore to Rs 33,928.53 crore.In terms of equity volume, 28.24 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 3 crore shares changed hands on NSE during the day.Idea Cellular today posted deeper losses of Rs 1,284.5 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2017, and said a "sharp" cut in call connect charges and "unrelenting" rate pressure hit its earnings.India's third largest telecom operator had registered a loss of Rs 383.9 crore in the year-ago period, according to its regulatory filing.The revenue from operations came in at Rs 6,509.6 crore for the quarter ended December 2017, almost 25 per cent lower than Rs 8,662.7 crore in the same period previous year.