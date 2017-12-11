Idea Cellular Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs 500. Details Here

Here are some of Idea Cellular's prepaid recharge plans that offer 1GB data per day:

Aditya Birla group-owned Idea Cellular is offering 1GB or gigabyte of data in its prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs 398, Rs 449 and Rs 498. The telecom services operator also offers 100 per cent cashback on these prepaid recharge plans. The offer from Idea comes amid an intense data price war unleashed in the telecom sector by new comer Reliance Jio. Jio, which was launched last year, has been rolling out competitive offers. This has pushed incumbent telecom operators to unveil better prepaid recharge plans.This prepaid recharge plan by Idea offers 1GB data per day, according to Idea's app. Local, STD and roaming calls and 100 local and national SMS (short message services) per day are also bundled in this prepaid recharge plan. Customers also get up to 100 per cent cashback offer on recharge only through My Idea app and website. Users also get an additional 1GB data free for 28 days in this prepaid recharge plan. The pack is valid for 35 days.This prepaid recharge plan by Idea offers 1GB data per day, according to Idea's app. Local, STD and roaming calls and 100 local and national SMS per day are also bundled in this prepaid recharge plan. Customers also get up to 100 per cent cashback offer on recharge only through My Idea app and website. Users also get an additional 1GB data free for 28 days in this prepaid recharge plan. The pack is valid for 70 days.This prepaid recharge plan by Idea offers 1GB data per day, according to Idea's app. Local, STD and roaming calls and 100 local and national SMS per day are also bundled in this prepaid recharge plan. Customers also get up to 100 per cent cashback offer on recharge only through My Idea app and website. Customers also get an additional 1GB data free for 28 days in this prepaid recharge plan. The pack is valid for 77 days.