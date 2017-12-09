Idea Cellular Prepaid Recharge Offers For Unlimited Calls, 1 GB Data Daily

Following in the footsteps of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio and Sunil Bharti Mittal-led Airtel, Idea Cellular has also started offering prepaid recharge plans that offer unlimited outgoing calls, ample internet data and cashbacks with other benefits. The ones that are getting popular these days are the web exclusive recharge option from Idea Cellular offering free outgoing calls (both local and roaming), internet data up to 1 GB daily and up to 100% cashbacks. Besides this, Idea Cellular also offers shopping deals by ebay, ticket new and TeaBox. However, different plans have different time validity such as the ones for 28 days include Rs 104 plan, Rs 120 plan, Rs 179 plan but there are only some plans, offer unlimited outgoing calls, which are listed here

These are the Idea Cellular's prepaid recharge offers:

Idea Cellular prepaid recharge offer worth Rs 357: The plan offers 100% cashback offer, internet data upto 1 GB per day and free STD/ roaming calls. The plan is valid for 28 days.

Idea Cellular prepaid recharge offer worth Rs 449: The plan offers 100% cashback offer, internet data upto 1 GB per day and free STD/ roaming calls. The plan is valid for 70 days.

Idea Cellular prepaid recharge offer worth Rs 509: The plan offers 100% cashback offer, internet data upto 1 GB per day and free STD/ roaming calls. The plan is valid for 84 days.

Idea Cellular prepaid recharge offer worth Rs 179: The plan offers unlimited local/STD calls, and 1 GB internet data. The plan is also valid for 28 days.



