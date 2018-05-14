NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Home | Banking & Financial Services

IDBI Bank Raises MCLR Based Lending Rates By 10 Basis Points

The marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) refers to the minimum interest rate of a bank below which it cannot lend

Banking & Financial Services | | Updated: May 14, 2018 23:00 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IDBI Bank Raises MCLR Based Lending Rates By 10 Basis Points

IDBI Bank's new rates have been effective from May 12, the bank said in a statement

The state-run IDBI Bank raised its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR). The increase has taken place by up to 10 basis points across various tenors. The new rates have been effective from May 12, the bank said in a statement. The one-year MCLR has been raised to 8.65 per cent. The two year MCLR, now, will be 8.7 per cent. Similarly, the three-year MCLR will rise to 8.8 percent. The relatively short-term MCLR based rates are somewhat on the lower side. For instance, the overnight MCLR rate now stands at 8 per cent. If you increase the tenure to one month, the MCLR will rise to 8.10 per cent. The three-month MCLR, however, is marginally higher at 8.35 per cent. Similarly, the six month MCLR based lending rate is 8.45 per cent.

The marginal cost of funds based lending rate(MCLR) refers to the minimum interest rate of a bank below which it cannot lend, except in some cases allowed by the RBI. It is an internal benchmark or reference rate for the bank.

Early in the month of March, State Bank of India (SBI) and Punjab National Bank (PNB), raised their lending rates, following which ICICI Bank also raised its marginal cost of funds based lending rates (MCLR) with effect from March 1, 2018. The marginal cost of funds based lending rate of ICICI Bank is now 7.95% for the overnight rate against the earlier 7.8%, a hike of 15 basis points.

Comments
The marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) refers to the minimum interest rate of a bank below which it cannot lend, except in some cases allowed by the RBI. It is an internal benchmark or reference rate for the bank.


 



For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

IDBI Bank

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreKarnataka Elections Karnataka Election ResultsResult and Stats 2013

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top