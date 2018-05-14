IDBI Bank Raises MCLR Based Lending Rates By 10 Basis Points

The marginal cost of funds based lending rate(MCLR) refers to the minimum interest rate of a bank below which it cannot lend, except in some cases allowed by the RBI. It is an internal benchmark or reference rate for the bank.
Early in the month of March, State Bank of India (SBI) and Punjab National Bank (PNB), raised their lending rates, following which ICICI Bank also raised its marginal cost of funds based lending rates (MCLR) with effect from March 1, 2018. The marginal cost of funds based lending rate of ICICI Bank is now 7.95% for the overnight rate against the earlier 7.8%, a hike of 15 basis points.
