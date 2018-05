IDBI Bank posted a loss of Rs 3,200 crore a year earlier.

The IDBI Bank Ltd reported a loss of Rs 5,663 crore ($834.82 million) for the fourth quarter, hurt by higher provisions for bad loans.That compared with a loss of Rs 3,200 crore a year earlier, the state-run lender said in a statement on Friday. Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 27.95 per cent at end-March, compared with 24.72 per cent in the previous quarter and 21.25 per cent a year ago.