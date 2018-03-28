NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
IDBI Bank Discloses Over Rs 750-Crore Fraud, Shares Fall

IDBI shares fell as much as 3.5% to 73.6 rupees.

Corporates | | Updated: March 28, 2018 11:37 IST
IDBI Bank issued some of the loans during fiscal years 2009-2013.

IDBI Bank Ltd said on Tuesday fraudulent loans of 7.72 billion rupees ($118.8 million) were issued from five of its branches in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, sending its shares lower on Wednesday.

Some of the loans, which were issued during fiscal years 2009-2013 for fish farming businesses, were obtained against fake lease documents of non-existent fish ponds and by inflating the value of collateral, the company said. 

The company found major lapses in processing and disbursing the loans by two of its officials. The lender dismissed one of the officials, while the other official had already retired, it said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has registered cases for two of the five complaints, relating to branches at Basheerbagh and Guntur, the company said.

The bank said earlier on Tuesday it initiated a quality assurance audit, expected to be completed by April.

IDBI shares fell as much as 3.5 percent to 73.6 rupees by 0512 GMT, while the index for public sector lenders Nifty PSU Bank index dropped as much as 1.8 percent.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

