Stock, Forex, Commodity, Currency Markets Shut For Ramzan

The domestic financial markets - including equity, debt and currency segments - are shut on Monday, May 25 for Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan). The markets will re-open for trading on Tuesday i.e. May 26.

On May 22, the Sensex had ended at 30,672.59, lower by 260.31 points or 0.84 per cent and the Nifty had settled at 9,039.25, down 67 points or 0.74 per cent.

The RBI, on Friday, unexpectedly cut the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4 per cent and reverse repo rate by 40 basis points to 3.35 per cent. The central bank also extended the moratorium on term-loan repayments by another three months to August 31, 2020.

Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated by 34 paise to close at 75.95 against the US dollar on Friday as the Reserve Bank of India's rate cut move failed to cheer the investors.