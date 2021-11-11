ICICI Prudential Customers To Get 'ClickPay' For Making Insurance Premium Payments

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is the first insurance company to offer this facility

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance customers will now be able to make use of the 'ClickPay' facility to pay their insurance premiums. NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited - the wholly-owned subsidiary of National Payments Corporation of India announcd on Thursday, November 11, that it tied up with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance to provide its marquee offering – ClickPay to the insurer's customers.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is the first insurance company to offer this facility of ClickPay to its customers to make renewal premium payments.

''.... as a customer-centric organisation it has been our endeavour to provide our customers with easy to-use interfaces that offer a hassle-free and seamless premium payment experience. We strive to keep improving customer experience and have been leveraging new-age technology and digital platforms to provide our customers with an immersive experience across the policy lifecycle,'' said Mr. Ashish Rao, Chief – Customer Experience and Operations, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

To offer an automated and valuable insurance premium payment experience, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance will generate the ClickPay link and share it with customers which will redirect them to the payment page comprising payment details.

It is a secure two-step process will help customers pay bills without the hassle of putting in the premium amount, and remembering premium payment dates, according to a statement shared NPCI today.

''....We believe that this unique payment mechanism will offer a seamless insurance premium payment experience to all customers across the country. It is our constant endeavour to add an extra layer of convenience for all our users for their recurring bill payments. We are currently working on integrations with various service providers as well as Consumer Apps for enabling ClickPay, and are confident that this will be a ubiquitous mode of payment in times to come,'' said Ms Noopur Chaturvedi, CEO, NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited.