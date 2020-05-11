ICICI Bank Weakens 2% Post March Quarter Results

At 9:40 am, the shares had recouped their losses and were trading flat at Rs 338.

ICICI Bank shares shed 2 per cent in early trades to touch an intra-day low of Rs 330 in early trades. after the bank, on Saturday, reported a 26 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 1,221.36 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. At 9:40 am, the shares had recouped their losses and were trading flat at Rs 338.

The country's second largest private sector lender by assets reported a standalone profit of Rs 1,221.36 crore for the quarter ended March 31. That marked an increase of 26.04 per cent compared to its net profit of Rs 969.06 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. Net interest income (NII) - the difference between interest earned and interest expended - rose 17 per cent to Rs 8,927 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2019-20, compared to Rs 7,620 crore in the year-ago period.

The Sensex had gained 613 points or 1.9 per cent at 32,245 and the Nifty had added 170 points or 1.7 per cent at 9,423 at the time.